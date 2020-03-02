San Antonio industry spotlight: Health care hiring going strong

San Antonio's health care industry is experiencing strong job growth. Local employers posted 544 new jobs over the past week and 2,168 in the last month, more than any other local industry, according to ZipRecruiter, a leading online employment marketplace.

The health care industry also came in first in terms of local employers adding new jobs. In the past month, 353 companies listed open jobs for San Antonio-based workers in that area.

Top companies hiring locally in health care include Thrive Skilled Pediatric Care, HealthTexas Medical Group of San Antonio and Bridgemoor Transitional Care.

Jobs posted by Thrive Skilled Pediatric Care in the past month in San Antonio included registered nurses, physical therapists and occupational therapists, while HealthTexas Medical Group of San Antonio was hiring medical assistants, physicians and technicians, and Bridgemoor Transitional Care sought physical therapists, certified nursing assistants and occupational therapists.

