Industry spotlight: Insurance companies hiring big in San Antonio

San Antonio's insurance industry is experiencing strong job growth. Local employers posted 376 new jobs over the past week and 1,464 in the last month, ranking second among local industries, according to ZipRecruiter, a leading online employment marketplace.

The insurance sector also came in second in terms of local employers adding new jobs. In the past month, 303 companies listed open jobs for San Antonio-based workers in that area.

Top companies hiring locally in insurance include Mile High Adjusters Houston Inc., Charles Laubach of State Farm and Creative Financial Staffing (CFS).

Jobs posted by Charles Laubach of State Farm in the past month in San Antonio included managers, account representatives and insurance account representatives, while Creative Financial Staffing (CFS) sought accountants and accounts receivable specialists.

