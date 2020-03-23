Customer service representatives see more job openings in San Antonio

Hiring for customer service representatives in San Antonio is going strong. Employers in the industry posted 130 new jobs over the past week, and 944 in the last month, ranking second among top job categories in the local area, according to ZipRecruiter, a leading online employment marketplace.

One of the top employers seeking local customer service representatives is Omni 8. "Omni 8 is an ambitious direct salesforce that links Fortune 50 companies to their future consumers," according to one of the company's recently posted job openings.

Other top companies seeking local hires in the same category include Vincero, Inc. According to one of its recent job openings, Vincero offers "hands-on training into leadership and management" and also "leads Texas in strategic thinking and execution with aggressive growth, expansion plans and ambitious goals."

Lone Star Tan also posted jobs for technicians.

This story was created automatically using local jobs data, then reviewed by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.