Hot job skills: Technicians in demand in San Antonio

Hiring for technicians in San Antonio is going strong. Employers in the industry posted 174 new jobs over the past week, and 928 in the last month, more than for any other job category in the area, according to ZipRecruiter, a leading online employment marketplace.

Local technician also came in first in terms of local employers adding new jobs by occupation. In the past month, 247 companies listed open jobs for San Antonio-based workers in the industry.

Top companies seeking local technicians include Midas Auto Service, K&M Systems and Kahlig Auto Group.

Kahlig Auto Group also posted jobs for sales consultants, lot attendants and porters.

