Industry to watch: Health care experiencing strong job growth in San Antonio

San Antonio's health care industry is experiencing strong job growth. Local employers posted 426 new jobs over the past week and 2,090 in the last month, more than any other local industry, according to ZipRecruiter, a leading online employment marketplace.

The health care industry also came in first in terms of local employers adding new jobs. In the past month, 341 companies listed open jobs for San Antonio-based workers in that area.

Top companies hiring locally in health care include HealthTexas Medical Group of San Antonio, Thrive Skilled Pediatric Care and The Center for Health Care Services.

Jobs posted by HealthTexas Medical Group of San Antonio in the past month in San Antonio included technicians, medical assistants and physicians, while Thrive Skilled Pediatric Care was hiring registered nurses, physical therapists and speech language pathologists, and The Center for Health Care Services sought registered nurses, technicians and certified nursing assistants.

