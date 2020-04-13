Managers see more job openings in San Antonio

Hiring for managers in San Antonio is going strong. Employers in the industry posted 232 new jobs over the past week, and 818 in the last month, more than for any other job category in the area, according to ZipRecruiter, a leading online employment marketplace.

Top companies seeking local managers include Jack in the Box, AA Pollo Inc and APR.

Jobs posted by Jack in the Box in the past month in the area also included team leaders and cashiers, while AA Pollo Inc was hiring cooks, shift leaders and cashiers.

