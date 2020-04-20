San Antonio industry spotlight: Insurance hiring going strong

San Antonio's insurance industry is experiencing strong job growth. Local employers posted 402 new jobs over the past week and 1,342 in the last month, ranking second among local industries, according to ZipRecruiter, a leading online employment marketplace.

The insurance sector also came in second in terms of local employers adding new jobs. In the past month, 281 companies listed open jobs for San Antonio-based workers in that area.

One of the top employers hiring locally in insurance is Creative Financial Staffing (CFS). "CFS is a leading, employee-owned staffing firm," according to one of the company's recently posted job openings.

Other top companies seeking local hires in the industry include Mile High Adjusters Houston Inc and Symmetry Financial Group.

Jobs posted by Creative Financial Staffing (CFS) in the past month in San Antonio included managers, accountants and controllers.

