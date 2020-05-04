San Antonio jobs spotlight: Recruiting for sales representatives going strong

San Antonio is seeing strong demand for sales representatives' skills. Employers in the industry posted 84 new jobs over the past week, and 680 in the last month, more than for any other job category in the area, according to ZipRecruiter, a leading online employment marketplace.

Local sales representative also came in second in terms of local employers adding new jobs by occupation. In the past month, 163 companies listed open jobs for San Antonio-based workers in the industry.

Top companies seeking local sales representatives include Life MIB LLC, Symmetry Financial Group and The ABN Financial Group. According to a recent job opening posted by Symmetry Financial Group, "Symmetry Financial Group has been named one of America's 5,000 fastest growing companies four years in a row by Inc Magazine."

Symmetry Financial Group also posted jobs for sales agents and insurance agents.

