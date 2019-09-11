5 highlights of Bexar County 2019-20 budget

They can be dangerous encounters, making sure those with mental health problems are getting help. Our Cory Smith on the two new hires and the creation of that new department headlines at Tuesday morning's Bexar County Commissioners court meeting.

The Bexar County Commissioners Court adopted the 2019-20 budget Tuesday, with no tax rate increase for the fiscal year, according to a news release.

There will be a property tax revenue cap of 3.5 percent that will go into effect for the 2020-21 budget.

"This historic budget demonstrates our commitment to Bexar County taxpayers to reduce or maintain the current tax rate for the 25th consecutive year," stated Precinct 1 Commissioner Sergio "Chico" Rodriguez. "Our continued growth and success in attracting new businesses has allowed us to provide world-class services to residents, while keeping the taxpayer's own budget in mind. Throughout the next fiscal year, I will work to ensure we can continue this trend and bring in more economic opportunities to the county."

Among the other highlights of the budget are:

Total budget is $1.782 billion

There is $160 million allotted for debt service

For the roads, $32 million will go toward nine road projects.

Flood control is a priority, with $16.45 million going toward projects

For next year's election, $200,000 will go toward community outreach and educational materials regarding new voting machines.

"Throughout the budget development process I have been proud to advocate for priorities and service areas most important to Precinct 2 and Bexar County, including quality infrastructure, enhanced public safety, and an improved elections system," stated Precinct 2 Commissioner Justin Rodriguez. "I am especially proud our adopted budget supports individuals and families impacted by family violence, mental illness, addiction, poverty, and trauma through allocations to our justice system, behavioral health system, education and workforce development initiatives, and to our many community partners."

