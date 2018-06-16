8-year-old Cub Scout to take on Leon Valley Soap Box Derby on July 4

LEON VALLEY, Texas - The community is rallying around the inaugural Leon Valley Soap Box Derby race that will be taking place on the Fourth of July.

Twenty children and 20 cars have already been signed up.

More News Headlines

Shelley Dubois said her late husband, Pastor Pat Dubois, donated money so that the Leon Valley Cub Scouts could have a car to race. On Friday, she got to see the stock car with her husband’s name on it for the first time, and she was speechless.

“He would have been very excited,” she said. “If he could have driven his own soap box, he would have. He had a Peter Pan complex. He was all for anything that was fun and family-oriented.”

Raylee Ellis, 8, was smiling ear from ear, riding in one of the stock cars with her name on it. She’s the first female Cub Scout for the troop.

Raylee’s father was killed in a rollover crash in April, and this event, her mother — Lyane Sullivan-Ellis —said has kept her mind of their sadness.

“It’s honestly the only thing that is keeping us going — the distraction, the community help,” Sullivan-Ellis said.

Raylee has been practicing for the race.

“I just go with the flow and do whatever the car does,” she said.

With a picture of her father with her in the car, she said she knows he’s cheering her on from above.

The city is planning another race in the fall to give more children a chance to participate.

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.