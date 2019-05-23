What to do this Memorial Day weekend in San Antonio area

SAN ANTONIO - If you're looking for something to do over the Memorial Day holiday weekend in the San Antonio area, then you have come to the right place.

Many events are being held for the federal holiday. Memorial Day, a day to remember those who died while serving in the nation's armed forces, takes place this year on May 27.

Some of the events taking place in South Texas include a performance by the Texas Army National Guard 36th Infantry Division Band in New Braunfels, the Inaugural Memorial Day Mutt Strut in Boerne and the 36th annual PRCA Memorial Day Rodeo in Bandera.

For more event ideas coming up, view the calendar below or click here.

