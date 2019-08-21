3 choice music events in San Antonio this weekend

If you love live music, there's no time like the present when it comes to getting out and about in San Antonio. From alternative to hip-hop and rap, here are the local shows worth checking out this weekend.

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.

Mobley

From the event description:

Mobley returns to Sam's for a great night of music with special guests St. Dukes and Mirame.

When: Friday, Aug. 23, 9 p.m.

Where: Sam's Burger Joint, 330 E. Grayson St.

Admission: $10. More ticket options available.

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Brass In Pocket (Pretenders Tribute) and Fire & Ice (Pat Benatar Tribute)

From the event description:

Relive the music of the Pretenders with Austin's Brass In Pocket and Pat Benatar with San Antonio's own Fire & Ice.

When: Saturday, Aug. 24, 9-11:45 p.m.

Where: Sam's Burger Joint, 330 E. Grayson St.

Admission: $10. More ticket options available.

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

The Saint Holy Tour

From the event description:

WHATUPRG brings the Saint Holy Tour to San Antonio for his first headlining tour, with support from Parris Chariz and special guests Aklesso and Tommy Royale.

When: Sunday, Aug. 25, 8-11 p.m.

Where: Paper Tiger, 2410 N. St. Mary's St.

Admission: $10

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

This story was created automatically using local event data, then reviewed by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.