3 events worth checking out in San Antonio this week

From a kickboxing fundraiser event to a live performance by The Aristocrats, there's plenty to enjoy in San Antonio this week. Read on for a rundown of ideas for how to fill your calendar.

CKO Kickboxing Fundraising Night

Join us for a fun Kickboxing Event and help support The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society's Light the Night Walk! These efforts will directly help support LLS's mission to cure leukemia, lymphoma, myeloma and Hodgkin's disease while providing education and support for patients and their families.

When: Wednesday, Aug. 21, 6-7 p.m.

Where: CKO Kickboxing San Antonio, 17700 US 281, Suite 500

Admission: Free

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Yappy Hour (Pet friendly Happy Hour) with SAYP/SAPA

SAYP (San Antonio Young Professionals) is coming together with SAPA (San Antonio Pets Alive) to bring you a special pet-friendly happy hour. There will be drink specials, free bites and opportunities to learn about SAYP / SAPA. Also, 10% of the bar proceeds for the evening will benefit SAPA.

When: Thursday, Aug. 22, 6-8 p.m.

Where: Dorćol Distilling + Brewing Co, 1902 S. Flores St.

Admission: Free

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

The Aristocrats

The Aristocrats are touring to promote their album, and will be supported by fellow rock-fusioners, the Travis Larson Band.

When: Thursday, Aug. 22, 8-11:30 p.m.

Where: Sam's Burger Joint, 330 E. Grayson St.

Admission: $25-$85

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

