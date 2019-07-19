3 health and wellness events to look forward to in San Antonio this weekend

Want to up your game when it comes to health and wellness?

From an evening at a spa under a full moon to a breakfast with local orthopedic surgeons, there's plenty to do when it comes to holistic activities to enrich your weekend. Read on for a rundown.

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.

Warriors 2 Soulmate

From the event description:

This seminar will strengthen interpersonal relationships that are the foundation for successful marriages and partnerships. The goals are to empower couples with practical, usable skills to strengthen empathy, problem-solving and collaboration.

When: Saturday, July 20, 9 a.m.-5 p.m.

Where: Endeavors, 6363 De Zavala Road

Admission: Free

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

The Weekend Athlete!

From the event description:

Don't get sidelined from your workout. Get back to what you enjoy. Join us for breakfast and a conversation with local orthopedic surgeons on how to relive those aches and pain.

When: Saturday, July 20, 9-10 a.m.

Where: CHRISTUS Santa Rosa Emergency Center, 8703 Bandera Road

Admission: Free

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Glow: A Night at Loma de Vida

From the event description:

Join Loma de Vida Spa & Wellness in partnership with Veuve Clicquot for a magical evening at the spa under a full moon. Roam freely within our walls as our spaces are transformed into a co-ed experience with music, food and individual splits of Veuve Clicquot Champagne.

When: Saturday, July 20, 8-11 p.m.

Where: Loma de Vida Spa & Wellness, 16641 La Cantera Parkway

Admission: $75

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

This story was created automatically using local event data, then reviewed by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.