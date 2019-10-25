3 home and lifestyle events to check out in San Antonio this weekend

Looking for home and lifestyle happenings this weekend?

From a rainwater harvesting workshop to a class on growing fall tomatoes, there's plenty to do when it comes to opportunities to up your home and lifestyle in San Antonio. Read on for a rundown of what to do this weekend.

Medium to Large Rainwater Harvesting Workshop

Are you ready to scale up from a rain barrel, or want to start harvesting large amounts of rainwater for your home, garden, or both? If so, this workshop is for you! Learn how from an ARCSA-certified, licensed irrigator. Come get all of your questions about rainwater harvesting (RWH) answered and learn about options for piping and conveyance, pre-filtration for debris, pressure pump sizing, types and piping, filtration for potable and non-potable use, local and state regulations for RWH.

When: Saturday, Oct. 26, 9:30-11:30 a.m.

Where: Eco Centro, 1802 N. Main Ave.

Admission: Free

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Farm IQ Class Series: Growing Fall Tomatoes

The San Antonio Food Bank welcomes Tim Miller, owner and operator of Millberg Farm (a five-acre Certified Organic operation in Kyle, Texas) to lead a class on how to grow fall tomatoes. Tim will discuss specific tomato varieties that grow well during the fall in the San Antonio area and tips for a successful crop. Participants will go home with tomato transplants for their gardens.

When: Saturday, Oct. 26, 11 a.m.-12 p.m.

Where: San Antonio Food Bank, Training Room #1, 5200 Enrique M. Barrera Parkway

Admission: Free

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Spooktacular Community Open House

Come trick or treating with your family and enjoy a fun family photo in one of our various open houses, custom built by Lennar. Door Prizes raffled hourly. Free candy for kids at each model.

When: Saturday, Oct. 26, 11 a.m.-3 p.m.

Where: Water Mill at Water Wheel by Lennar, 2511 N. Loop 1604 West, Suite 101

Admission: Free

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

