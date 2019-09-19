3 music events to check out in San Antonio this weekend

If you love live music, there's no time like the present when it comes to getting out and about in San Antonio. From a Dolly Parton tribute to a performance by Del Castillo, here are the local shows worth checking out this weekend.

Dolly Parton Tribute Night

Folklores Coffee House is collaborating with Big Vibes Art House collective to pay tribute to Dolly Parton! A painting class will be taught by BigVibesArtHouse to paint a Dolly Parton Portrait. Local vendors and artists are also joining us to celebrate! Performances by local cover artist will fill your spirit with Parton vibes all evening long!

When: Saturday, Sept. 21, 6-9 p.m.

Where: Folklores Coffee House, 5007 S. Flores St.

Admission: $5 (admission); $30 (paint Dolly portrait + one drink)

Hail The Sun

Hail the Sun performs with special guests Strawberry Girls, Royal Coda and Vis.

When: Saturday, Sept. 21, 6:30-11 p.m.

Where: Paper Tiger, 2410 N. St. Mary's St.

Admission: $17-$20

Del Castillo

Del Castillo is a cross-cultural power in music. Their original sound blends, rock, Latin, blues and world music.

When: Saturday, Sept. 21, 9 p.m.

Where: Sam's Burger Joint, 330 E. Grayson St.

Admission: $20-$115

