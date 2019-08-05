3 ways to make the most of your week in San Antonio

From Wingstop grand opening party to a live performance by Ian Moore, there's plenty to enjoy in San Antonio this week. Read on for a rundown of ideas for how to fill your calendar.

Wingstop Free Wings Grand Opening Party

Enjoy some free wings to celebrate Wingstop's grand opening party. There will also be prizes and giveaways.

When: Tuesday, Aug. 6, 3-8 p.m.

Where: Wingstop, 1739 S.W. Loop 410

Admission: Free

Reina Linda VII Leticia Garza

Please join us in congratulating and supporting Lettie with a night of food, fun, friends and live entertainment.

When: Wednesday, Aug. 7, 6:30-9:30 p.m.

Where: IBC Bank Courtyard, 8650 Fredericksburg Road

Admission: $75 (Early Bird); $100 (At the Door)

Ian Moore Band - Ian's Birthday Show

Ian Moore brings his band for a great night of music to celebrate his birthday! Zack Walther Band opens the show.

When: Thursday, Aug. 8, 8-11:30 p.m.

Where: Sam's Burger Joint, 330 E. Grayson St.

Admission: $15-$90

