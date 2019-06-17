4 community events worth checking out in San Antonio this week

From a creative mixer to a family fun extravaganza, there's plenty to enjoy in San Antonio this week. Read on for a rundown of ideas for how to fill your calendar.

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.

June Creative Mixer

From the event description:

Meet and connect with creative community members for some casual networking at Creative Parc. The event includes a talk with company founders Ali Palmerson and Callie Roberson.

When: Tuesday, June 18, 5:30-7:30 p.m.

Where: Creative Parc, 9910 Huebner Road, Suite 222

Admission: Free

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

San Antonio IT and InfoSec leaders happy hour

From the event description:

Calling on thought leaders in IT and InfoSec. Network with your peers this Wednesday over drinks and appetizers at Weather Souls Brewing Co. Hosted by David Abrons and Kevin Hughes, this event is designed to provide a space for sharing ideas for future meetings.

When: Wednesday, June 19, 4-6:30 p.m.

Where: Weathered Souls Brewing Co., 606 Embassy Oaks, Suite 500

Admission: Free

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Sip and Shop 'Healthy Hotties' at Revolucíon

From the event description:

Grab your co-workers and head to Revolucíon Coffee + Juice for a fun night of networking with other women in business. Sip on local beer, wine or enjoy some cold-pressed juice. Be among the first 50 guests and receive a complimentary swag bag.

When: Wednesday, June 19, 5:30-8:30 p.m.

Where: Revolucion Coffee + Juice, 7959 Broadway St., #500

Admission: Free

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Family Fun Extravaganza at Main Event San Antonio West

From the event description:

Eat, bowl and play this Thursday at the Family Fun Extravaganza at Main Event SA West. Be among the first 150 guests (15 years and younger) and get one hour of free video game play. Also, enjoy half off bowling discounts, contests, prizes and more.

When: Thursday, June 20, 5:30-8:30 p.m.

Where: 8514 TX-151, 8514 Texas 151st

Admission: Free

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

This story was created automatically using local event data, then reviewed by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.

2019 Hoodline