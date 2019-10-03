4 cool charity events in San Antonio this weekend

Looking to give back this weekend?

From the Bark in the Park pet costume contest to a bunco ladies night, there's plenty to do when it comes to good causes coming up in San Antonio this week. Read on for a rundown.

Finding Your Inner Beauty Women's Conference

The Mari Strong Foundation is excited to bring you the "Finding Your Inner Beauty Women's Conference" to San Antonio. We invite and welcome all women to attend this life transforming event. Proceeds go to support The Mari Strong Foundation, a nonprofit that supports women who's lives have be impacted and devastated by breast cancer.

When: Saturday, Oct. 5, 9 a.m.-4 p.m.

Where: Norris Conference Centers, 618 N.W. Loop 410, #207

Admission: $25 (General Admission); $45 (VIP Seating)

Bark in the Park

Bark in the Park is a pet costume contest and expo benefiting San Antonio pet rescue organizations. Bark in the Park started in 2012 as a fun, festive event bringing together pet owners, local pet businesses, pet rescue organizations and no-kill pet shelters in an attempt to raise money and awareness for pet initiatives in the community. This year marks the fifth year for Bark in the Park in San Antonio, and the event will feature family-friendly entertainment and activities, including a kid's zone, pet expo, adoption drive, and of course the main event, the Howl-o-Ween Pet Costume Contest for cash prizes!

When: Saturday, Oct. 5, 4-9 p.m.

Where: Sunken Garden Theater, 3875 N. St. Mary's St.

Admission: $7

¡Lotería con La Reina!

Join La Reina Linda VII Leticia Garza for an evening of Lotería fun with fabulous prizes and live music, along with delicious food and drinks.

When: Saturday, Oct. 5, 6:30-10:30 p.m.

Where: Snakehawk Press, 144 Zapata St.

Admission: $40

Bunco Ladies Night - Anna for Queen 2020

All proceeds will go directly to Anna's Fiesta Especial Campaign for Queen 2020.

When: Sunday, Oct. 6, 6-9 p.m.

Where: Voigt Park, 700 El Portal

Admission: $40

