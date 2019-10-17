4 food and drink events to plan for in San Antonio this weekend

When it comes to food and drink, there's plenty to do in San Antonio this weekend. From a cooking class to an edible art exhibit, here's how to add some flavor to your social calendar.

Turkish Cuisine Cooking Class

From the event description:

Come join us for Turkish cuisine cooking classes at Raindrop Foundation, where we share authentic food recipes, cook together and have a delicious lunch at the end. Each menu features a variety of food with healthy ingredients and traditional recipes that are part of the famous Mediterranean cuisine.

When: Saturday, Oct. 19, 10 a.m.-1 p.m.

Where: Raindrop Foundation San Antonio, 4337 Vance Jackson Road, Suite 203

Admission: $20

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Sip & Savor

From the event description:

Sip & Savor is the annual fundraising event for Acts of Hope. Each ticket purchase grants you access to the venue with appetizers, beer, wine and sangria, along with night-long dancing and fellowship. Music provided by a DJ.

When: Saturday, Oct. 19, 7:30-11 p.m.

Where: 285 Oblate Dr, Whitley Theological Ctr

Admission: $40

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

The Paint Party

From the event description:

San Antonio's premier paint and sip party with live DJs, food, patio vibes and more. Ten dollars gets you in the door to mix and mingle and $30 gets you a canvas ready for painting with authorized paint instructors. You can paint or just come for the food, drinks, hookah and enjoy the vibe.

When: Sunday, Oct. 20, 4-8:30 p.m.

Where: The South Chicken & Waffles, 5739 Callaghan Road, Suite 100

Admission: $10–$40

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Neewollah: Edible Art Exhibit

From the event description:

Spell "Neewollah" backwards and what do you get? Halloween, of course! Neewollah is the ultimate Halloween pop culture social, featuring celebrity chef Chris Jara's edible art exhibit. Prepare yourself for copious amounts of sweets, treats and everything in between.

When: Sunday, Oct. 20, 5-9 p.m.

Where: The Parish Art Complex + The Down House, 1624 Buena Vista St.

Admission: $20

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

