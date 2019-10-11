4 music events worth seeking out in San Antonio this weekend

If you love to take advantage of the music offerings near you, this weekend offers several great reasons to leave the house.

From a live performance by Vinyl Radio to a photography/concert event, read on for a local music to-do list to fill your calendar this week.

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.

Agarita: San Antonians through a Musical Lens

From the event description:

Agarita and photographer Natalia Sun present a free concert that sheds light on local individuals in a narrative style, visual-musical journey.

When: Saturday, Oct. 12, 7:30-9 p.m.

Where: McAllister Auditorium, 1300 San Pedro Ave.

Admission: Free

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Frisco Kid

From the event description:

Super Gold and Little Jamaica Promotions present Frisco Kid with live DJs from Super Gold, DJ Jermaine, and more.

When: Saturday, Oct. 12, 10 p.m.- Sunday, Oct. 13, 2 a.m.

Where: Little Jamaica Bar and Grill, 8816 Broadway St.

Admission: $15

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Vinyl Radio

From the event description:

Come hear the great rock-n-roll of the 1970s as Vinyl Radio plays your favorites from that era.

When: Sunday, Oct. 13, 7:30-10:30 p.m.

Where: Sam's Burger Joint, 330 E. Grayson St.

Admission: $10-$40

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

I'll Drink To That Tour

From the event description:

Join Farewell Winters (CA) coming to Fitzgerald's for a wicked night.

When: Sunday, Oct. 13, 8 p.m.- Monday, Oct. 14 1 a.m.

Where: Fitzgerald's Bar & Live Music Venue, 437 McCarty Road, #101

Admission: $7

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

This story was created automatically using local event data, then reviewed by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.