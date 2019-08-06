4 totally free events to check out in San Antonio this week

There's always plenty to do in San Antonio, but finding fun on the cheap can be another story.

If you're on the hunt for events and activities to mix up your routine, we've got four solid options to enjoy for the low, low price of zero dollars, from free wings to a free film festival.

Free Wings

Come down to Wingstop's San Antonio grand opening party.

When: Tuesday, Aug. 6, 3-8 p.m.

Where: 1739 SW Loop 410, 1739 S.W. Loop 410

Admission: Free

Revolutionizing Your Role as an LSSP

Get ready for a revolution.

When: Friday, Aug. 9, 7:30 a.m.-4 p.m.

Where: Trinity University, 1 Trinity Place

Admission: Free

San Antonio Film Slam

Please join us Friday, August 9 from 6:30-9:30 p.m. at The Rock Box presented by The San Antonio Film Society, Alamo City Studios and the 48 Hour Film Project. Snacks will be provided. We encourage anyone and everyone who is or wanting to be a part of the entertainment industry to attend.

When: Friday, Aug. 9, 6:30-9:30 p.m.

Where: The Rock Box, 1223 E. Houston St.

Admission: Free

Emo Night: Finding Emo on The Strip

Emo Night is back on The Strip at the Amp Room.

When: Friday, Aug. 9, 7 p.m.- Saturday, Aug. 10 2 a.m.

Where: The Amp Room, 2407 N. St. Mary's St.

Admission: Free

