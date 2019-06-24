5 events to check out in San Antonio this week

Looking for something to do this week? From a live performance by Roger Clyne and the Peacemakers to a happy hour hosted by the San Antonio Young Professionals (SAYP) and San Antonio Sports and Social Club (SASSC), here's a rundown of options to help you get social around town.

Open House: Heritage Ballroom & Hangar 9

From the event description:

Enjoy our Open House for the Heritage Ballroom inside Embassy Suites and the off-site venue Hangar 9. Enjoy sweet sips and savor small bites as you get to know our vendors. Bring a friend and have fun with our photo booth while you get your groove on with our house DJ.

When: Tuesday, June 25, 4:30-7:30 p.m.

Where: Hangar 9, 7610 S. New Braunfels Ave.

Admission: Free

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

The Awesome Foundation of San Antonio's 7th Birthday!

From the event description:

Join us for drinks, food and a live pitch from our latest finalists!

When: Wednesday, June 26, 6:30-8:30 p.m.

Where: The Good Kind Southtown, 1127 S. St. Mary's St.

Admission: Free

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Roger Clyne and The Peacemakers

From the event description:

A great night of music with Roger Clyne and the Peacemakers, with Giovannie and The Hired Guns opening.

When: Wednesday, June 26, 7-11 p.m.

Where: Sam's Burger Joint, 330 E. Grayson St.

Admission: $16-$90

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

SAYP Joint Happy Hour w/ San Antonio Sports and Social Club

From the event description:

San Antonio Young Professionals (SAYP) is coming together with San Antonio Sports and Social Club (SASSC) to bring you a wonderful happy hour. There will be great drink specials, free food and fantastic people.

When: Thursday, June 27, 6-9 p.m.

Where: Künstler Brewing, 302 E. Lachapelle

Admission: Free

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Public Assemby #15: The Itch

From the event description:

The 15th installment of the monthly theater series. Limited seating, first-come-first-served. Open bar.

When: Thursday, June 27, 7:30-10 p.m.

Where: Eagle Rock Center for the Arts, 2225 Colorado Blvd.

Admission: Free

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

