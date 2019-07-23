5 events worth checking out in San Antonio this week

From a creative mixer to an apartment complex grand opening, there's plenty to enjoy in San Antonio this week. Read on for a rundown of ideas for how to fill your calendar.

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.

July creative mixer

From the event description:

Meet and connect with creative community members for some casual networking and a talk from Lennie Gray Mowris. She is the founder of Lenspeace, an impact strategy and letterpress studio specializing in creating sustainable community and purpose-based communications.

When: Tuesday, July 23, 7-9:30 p.m.

Where: StreetFare SA, 1916 Austin Highway

Admission: Free

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Chefs CARE: A Cause for Paws

From the event description:

Come join us for a culinary adventure as five teams from the Culinary Institute of America compete in a "Chopped"-style competition. The winning team will be chosen by our panel of local celebrity chefs. The culinary throwdown benefits CARE Rescue Dogs.

When: Wednesday, July 24, 6-8:30 p.m.

Where: The Culinary Institute of America, San Antonio, 312 Pearl Parkway, Building 2, Suite 210 (Skills Kitchen)

Admission: $75

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

CBD educational series

From the event description:

This three-part series is designed to educate and empower you on exactly what is going on in Texas with the CBD-hemp-cannabis craze, and further to connect you with the folks leading the charge in Texas CBD-cannabis. We'll cover topics like where the industry is headed, so whether you're a startup entrepreneur, a canna-curious Texan or you just wanna grab some beer and pizza with some cool folks, then this series is for you.

When: Wednesday, July 24, 6-8 p.m.

Where: Geekdom Event Centre, Geekdom Event Centre 131 Soledad

Admission: Free

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Storytime with Jamie Lin Wilson, Cody Canada and Mike McClure

From the event description:

Another Storytime with musician Jamie Lin Wilson, a well as guests Cody Canada & Mike McClure. You don't want to miss this one!

When: Wednesday, July 24, 8-11 p.m.

Where: Sam's Burger Joint, 330 E. Grayson St.

Admission: $12 (General Admission). More ticket options available.

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Birwood Heights Luxury Flats Grand Opening

From the event description:

Join us for our grand opening celebration at Birwood Heights luxury flats in San Antonio. Inspired by the farmhouse-chic vibe of the community, guests will experience a market-style garden party with eats, treats, drinks, music and so much more. Pull friends into our ivy wall photo booth or snap live photos with our friendly llamas roaming throughout the crowd. (Yes, we said llamas!)

When: Thursday, July 25, 5:30-7:30 p.m.

Where: Birwood Heights Luxury Flats, 4003 N. Loop 1604 West

Admission: Free

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

This story was created automatically using local event data, then reviewed by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.