5 events worth checking out in San Antonio this week

Looking to mix things up this week? From a Nike Gear Up event to a luncheon to celebrate local businesses, here's a rundown of options to help you get off the couch and out into the world.

THCA Topping Off Ceremony

From the event description:

Join us as we celebrate the Tourism, Hospitality, and Culinary Arts (THCA) Topping Off Ceremony.

When: Tuesday, Aug. 27, 9-10 a.m.

Where: St. Philip's College, 1801 Martin Luther King Drive

Admission: Free

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Nike XC Gear Up

From the event description:

Join Nike and Fleet Feet San Antonio for a night all about cross country. Gear up with new training shoes, some of the sickest spikes on the course, custom split shorts and tanks. We'll be giving away a few custom XC-inspired fanny packs as well as some exclusive Nike swag.

When: Tuesday, Aug. 27, 5-7 p.m.

Where: Fleet Feet San Antonio, 7322 Jones Maltsberger Road, #152

Admission: Free

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Bexar County African-American Business Celebration Luncheon

From the event description:

Join Bexar County and the NAACP San Antonio Chapter for a celebration luncheon of African-American business owners.

When: Wednesday, Aug. 28, 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m.

Where: Jamaica Jamaica Cuisine LLC, 2026 Austin Highway

Admission: Free

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

A Night With Crafty Chica: Honor Your Maestra!

From the event description:

VeryThat and Qué Means What are so proud to present A Night with Crafty Chica by Kathy Cano-Murillo. We are taking one night to celebrate the important people in all of our lives, our maestras. They are not only our school teachers but also our mothers, our sisters, our amigas, our co-workers and our community leaders.

When: Wednesday, Aug. 28, 5:30-10 p.m.

Where: Brick at Blue Star, 108 Blue Star, #1773

Admission: $5-$10

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Hawthorne Heights & Emery

From the event description:

Hawthorne Heights and Emery Celebrate 15 years with The Silence in Black and White and The Weak's End with special guests Oh, Sleeper!

When: Wednesday, Aug. 28, 7:30-10:30 p.m.

Where: Paper Tiger, 2410 N. St. Mary's St.

Admission: $23-$25

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

