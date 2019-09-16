5 events worth checking out in San Antonio this week

From a running clinic to a lecture about deep space, there's plenty to enjoy in San Antonio this week. Read on for a rundown of ideas to fill your calendar.

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.

Calming the chaos: Understanding the personalities in your home

From the event description:

With a mash-up of many personality types, we can struggle to effectively convey love and understanding, according to each person's needs. Join speaker, author and certified life coach, Linda Goldfarb, as she empowers families who want to live an exceptional life together.

When: Tuesday, Sept. 17, 11 a.m.-12 p.m.

Where: Thousand Oaks Family YMCA, 16101 Henderson Pass

Admission: Free

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Good form running clinic

From the event description:

Learn the fundamentals of good running form during this 30-minute clinic at Fleet Feet. By practicing better running form, a runner can reduce stress on the body and have a more efficient energy expenditure.

When: Tuesday, Sept. 17, 7-8 p.m.

Where: Fleet Feet, 7322 Jones Maltsberger Road, #152

Admission: Free

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Filling Your Cup

From the event description:

Filling Your Cup is an experiential workshop designed to introduce the concepts of soul care and wellness, recognizing you can't pour from an empty cup. Family caregivers and their loved ones are welcome to take this free course designed to meet the spiritual needs of people desiring support and growth through life's trials and transitions.

When: Thursday, Sept. 19, 6-8 p.m.

Where: Connect+Ability at Warm Springs, 5101 Medical Drive

Admission: Free

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Lecture: Deep Space Exploration from a Personal Perspective

From the event description:

The San Antonio Museum of Science and Technology, Port San Antonio, and WEX Foundation, are delighted to invite you to the first lecture in the Space Science & Exploration series. Our first lecture, entitled "Deep Space Exploration from a Personal Perspective," will be given by Ms. Susan Pope, director of the department of space instrumentation at Southwest Research Institute.

When: Thursday, Sept. 19, 6-8 p.m.

Where: San Antonio Museum of Science and Technology, 102 Mabry Drive

Admission: Free

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Special Education 101

From the event description:

Is your child struggling in school? Is your child excelling, but not being challenged? These scenarios might mean that your child is not receiving the educational services he or she needs for a successful future. Brighton Center's Special Education 101 course can help parents understand their child's rights to a free and appropriate education based on individual needs and show them how to ensure that those needs are met by the school system.

When: Thursday, Sept. 19, 6:30-8 p.m.

Where: Any Baby Can, 217 Howard St.

Admission: Free

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

This story was created automatically using local event data, then reviewed by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.