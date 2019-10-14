5 events worth checking out in San Antonio this week

Looking for something to do this week? From a careers program to Brazilian jazz, here are the best options to help you get off the couch and out into the world.

West Side San Antonio Career/Training

From the event description:

Are you interested in preparing for college and great careers? This is a one-week free course offered by Alamo Colleges. Participants work closely with college advisers to create a tailored education plan just for you.

When: Monday, Oct. 14, 9 a.m.; ends Thursday, Oct. 17 at 2:30 p.m.

Where: Alamo Colleges - Westside Education Training Center, 563 S.W. 40th St.

Admission: Free

Forum on San Antonio's Research Collaborative

From the event description:

The Rivard Report invites you to our second annual Medical Forum luncheon titled "The Growing Impact and Importance of San Antonio's Billion-Dollar Research Collaborative." The program will address the state of research collaborations between local military and civilian institutions, among other topics.

When: Tuesday, Oct. 15, 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m.

Where: Embassy Suites at Northwest I-10, 7750 Briaridge Drive

Admission: $75

Keeping Your Family Safe from Cyber Threats

From the event description:

The FBI and Social Venture Partners San Antonio will present a family online security program. Special Agents Larry Baker and Brooke Isley will explain the importance of cybersecurity and how to better secure the social media footprint for your children and grandchildren.

When: Tuesday, Oct. 15, 5-7 p.m.

Where: Sunset Station, 1174 E. Commerce St.

Admission: Free

Brazilian Jazz Happy Hour

From the event description:

Enjoy two hours of Brazilian jazz. Featured performers are Fabio Augustinis on drums, Daniel Carillo on guitar and Katchie Cartwright on flute.

When: Tuesday, Oct. 15, 5:30-7:30 p.m.

Where: Jazz TX, 312 Pearl Parkway, #6001

Admission: Free

Coupon Class

From the event description:

The instructor will teach you all the couponing secrets, tips and tricks the pros use to slash your grocery bill by hundreds of dollars a month.

When: Tuesday, Oct. 15, 6:30-9 p.m.

Where: Space on the Fly, 85 N.E. Loop 410, Suite 301

Admission: Free

