5 ways to enjoy your week in San Antonio

Looking for something to do this week? From a discussion on how to better support caregivers to a cultural food festival, here's a roundup of options to help you get out and about in the days ahead.

Mentor-Protege Program Recognition Breakfast



Join the Bexar County SBED and the San Antonio Chapter of the AGC for the Mentor-Protege Program Recognition Breakfast. It's the chance to meet and network with current mentors and proteges, mentor-protege program graduates and graduates of the Basics of Construction Classes since 2005.

When: Thursday, Sept. 5, 8-9:30 a.m.

Where: Tony G's Soul Food, 915 S. Hackberry

Admission: Free

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Café y Pan Dulce



We want to welcome To San Antonio AVANCE President & CEO Dr. Teresa Granillo. AVANCE builds better and brighter futures for underserved families advancement for under-resourced families of young children.

When: Thursday, Sept. 5, 8-10 a.m.

Where: Maestro Entrepreneur Center, 1811 S. Laredo St.

Admission: Free

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

For Family Caregivers: Putting the Caring Back into Caregiving



Highly stressed caregivers are often consumed with the strain of completing their many caregiving duties. Unfortunately, they may consequently lose some of their compassionate connection with the loved ones they are caring for. In this workshop by a psychologist, former caregiver and author of two self-help books and an AARP.org column on family caregiving, we will discuss ways of exercising choice and grounding caregiving in love, not obligation.

When: Thursday, Sept. 5, 10 a.m.-12 p.m.

Where: OASIS San Antonio, 700 Babcock Road

Admission: Free

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Mesa at the Mission: A Culinary Crossroads



Mission Heritage Partners, the official friends' group to the San Antonio Missions National Park, and the Texas Culinary Alliance, will host the inaugural Mesa at the Mission at Mission San Juan Capistrano on Thursday. Mesa at the Mission will feature eight-to-10 culinary stations where local and rising chefs will prepare samples of local historical food with modern twists and beverages.

When: Thursday, Sept. 5, 6-9 p.m.

Where: Mission San Juan Capistrano, 9101 Graf Road

Admission: $75

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Climate & Security - A Conversation in Military City, USA



Join us for a discussion about climate change as viewed through the lens of national security and global stability, including the additional consequences it may pose for Military City, USA. Panelists include Lieutenant General John Castellaw, USMC (Ret)Senior Board Member, Center for Climate and Security, Washington, DC; Major General Juan Ayala, USMC (Ret)Director, Office of Military and Veteran Affairs, City of San Antonio; and former Captain James Penniman-Morin, US ArmyCo-Director, Truman National Security Project, Texas Chapter. Brendan Gibbons, Senior Environmental & Energy Reporter at Rivard Report, will serve as the moderator.

When: Thursday, Sept. 5, 6-8 p.m.

Where: Weathered Souls Brewing Co., 606 Embassy Oaks, #500

Admission: Free

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

