5 ways to make the most of your week in San Antonio

From a live performance by Sister Hazel to an indie rock dance party, there's plenty to enjoy in San Antonio this week. Read on for a rundown of ideas for how to fill your calendar.

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.

Networking Mixer: Benefiting Big Brothers Big Sisters of South Texas

From the event description:

Mix, mingle and make connections for a cause while enjoying the musical talents of Darrin Newhardt. Mixer proceeds benefit Big Brothers Big Sisters of South Texas.

When: Tuesday, Aug. 13, 5:30-7:30 p.m.

Where: The St. Anthony Hotel, Peacock Alley, 300 E. Travis St.

Admission: Free

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Sister Hazel

From the event description:

The amazing Sister Hazel returns to Sam's with special guest Jeff Glatz opening the show.

When: Wednesday, Aug. 14, 7-11:30 p.m.

Where: Sam's Burger Joint, 330 E. Grayson St.

Admission: $20-$100

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Good Form Running Clinic

From the event description:

Learn the fundamentals of good running form during this 30-minute clinic. By practicing better running form, a runner can reduce stress on his or her body and have a more efficient energy expenditure. We will cover what good form is, why it matters, and have four "bite-size" principles to focus on in order to practice a more efficient form.

When: Thursday, Aug. 15, 7-8 p.m.

Where: Fleet Feet San Antonio - The Quarry, 7322 Jones Maltsberger Road, #152

Admission: Free

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

The Power of Social Media

From the event description:

Panel Topic "Social Media through the lens of an Artist" followed by an artist showcase.

When: Thursday, Aug. 15, 7:30-11 p.m.

Where: Brick, 108 Blue Star

Admission: Free

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Electric Feels: Indie Rock + Indie Dance Party

From the event description:

Electric Feels is an experiential dance party that plays indie rock and indie dance songs all night with amazing DJs, stage production and more.

When: Thursday, Aug. 15, 9 p.m.-2 a.m.

Where: Paper Tiger, 2410 N. St. Mary's St.

Admission: Free

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

This story was created automatically using local event data, then reviewed by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.

2019 Hoodline