5 ways to make the most of your week in San Antonio

Looking to mix things up this week? From a retirement planning session to a comedy show, here's a rundown of options to help you get off the couch and out into the world.

Retirement planning education workshop

From the event description:

This course is specially designed for adults over age 40. We discuss topics that pertain to those planning on retiring in twenty years, as well as those who have recently retired. We address financial issues which affect employees of corporations, small businesses, the government and those that are self employed.

When: Tuesday, Oct. 1, 6-9 p.m.

Where: Johnson High School, 23203 Bulverde Road

Admission: Free

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Nobody's Girl plus Nicolette Good and Colin Gilmore

From the event description:

Nobody's Girl plus Nicolette Good and Colin Gilmore returns to Sam's for another special night of music.

When: Wednesday, Oct. 2, 8-11 p.m.

Where: Sam's Burger Joint, 330 E. Grayson St.

Admission: $12 (General Admission). More ticket options available.

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Danny Duncan

From the event description:

Danny Duncan for one night only at Paper Tiger! Duncan is an engineer and owner of Vanguard Recording.

When: Wednesday, Oct. 2, 8-11 p.m.

Where: Paper Tiger, 2410 N. St. Mary's St.

Admission: $25 (Presale)

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

A Night For Rescues

From the event description:

Join us for the 3rd annual Night for Rescues to benefit the mission of the Helotes Humane Society. Your ticket includes appetizers, dinner buffet and desserts. There will be a DJ and dancing , silent auction and an exciting raffle.

When: Friday, Oct. 4, 6-10:30 p.m.

Where: Braun Hall, 9721 Braun Road

Admission: $35

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Stand up comedy special

From the event description:

Jokesters 22 and Comedy Live Productions are super excited to present "Jerry Karnes: A Borderland King of Comedy," featuring Edward Hernandez.

When: Friday, Oct. 4, 10-11:30 p.m.

Where: Jokesters 22 Pub N Grub, 713 S. Alamo St.

Admission: $7.50 (General Admission); $15 (Table Top Seating); $20 (J22 Backrow Bench Seating). More ticket options available.

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

