Creative activities are hot in San Antonio this week

If you're a fan of the arts, mark your calendars: There's plenty to do when it comes to artistic events and deals in San Antonio this week, from a Halloween-themed creative mixer to discounted painting classes.

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.

Children of the Kern at The Well, presented by AIGA SA

From the event description:

Look forward to some spook-tacular fun for creatives who are Halloween people at heart. Join us for a wicked good time of drinks, bites and networking. Of course, costumes are encouraged — there will even be prizes for the best ones.

When: Thursday, Oct. 24, 6:30-9:30 p.m.

Where: The Well, 5539 UTSA Blvd.

Price: $12

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Up to 50% off BYOB painting class for one or two at Vintages Art Studio

From the Vintages Art Studio deal description:

Enjoy painting preselected images, such as Van Gogh masterworks, a fruit bowl or beachside landscapes, while sipping on self-brought wine and beer. This three-hour adult painting class includes paints and supplies.

Where: Vintages Art Studio, 619 S.W. 24th St., Las Palmas

Price: $21.99 for one (45% discount off regular price); $39.99 for two (50% discount)

Click here for more details, and to take advantage of this deal

55% off admission for four at Briscoe Western Art Museum

From the Briscoe Western Art Museum deal description:

This museum traces the rich history of the American West through artwork, educational programs and events.

Where: Briscoe Western Art Museum, 210 W. Market St., Downtown

Price: $18 admission for four (55% discount off regular price)

Click here for more details, and to get this deal

Up to 38% off BYOB painting class for one or two at Whimsy Art Studio

From the Whimsy Art Studio deal description:

Express yourself with this voucher for a 2.5-hour painting class. While sipping BYOB beverages, adults of varying artistic skills can bring blank canvases to life with provided paints.

Where: Whimsey Art Studio, 2211 N.W. Military Highway, Castle Hills

Price: $28 for one (37% discount off regular price); $55 for two (38% discount)

Click here for more details, and to nab this deal

This story was created automatically using local event data, then reviewed by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.