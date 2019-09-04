Family and learning is hot in San Antonio this week

If the playground, park and movie routine is getting a little tired, why not do something different with the kids this week? From a place to create art to private music lessons, these events will win approval from everyone in the family.

Art in the Park: Hemisfair

Join us each month for a night full of diverse and free artistic activities for kids. Art in the Park is brought to Hemisfair in collaboration with USAA.

When: Friday, Sept. 6, 7-9 p.m.

Where: Hemisfair, 434 S. Alamo St.

Price: Free

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Up to 68% Off Private Music Lessons

Learn musical instruments such as a piano, guitar and cello, in addition to singing, during private music lessons.

Where: Studio 88 School of Music, 21803 Encino Commons, Far North Central

Price: $10 for One 30-Minute Lesson (67% discount off regular price); $19 for Two 30-Minute Lessons (68% discount off regular price); $35 for Three 30-Minute Lessons (61% discount off regular price)

Click here for more details, and to nab this deal

50% Off a One-Month Intro Fencing Package

Experienced fencing coaches teach the basics of swordplay to beginners during three-hour weekly classes.

Where: Alamo Fencing Academy, 961 Isom Road, Northeast San Antonio

Price: $45 (50% discount off regular price)

Click here for more details, and to take advantage of this deal

50% Off Rolling Skating and Skate Rental

Adults and kids don rented roller skates and cruise across the glossy surface of this 40-year-old roller rink.

Where: Car-Vel Skate Center, 6807 Bandera Road, Leon Valley

Price: $12 for Two (50% discount off regular price)

Click here for more details, and to get this deal

