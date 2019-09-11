Food and drink is hot in San Antonio this week

When it comes to food and drink, there's plenty to do in San Antonio this week. From drinking beer to munching down some tacos, here's how to add some flavor to your social calendar.

USO San Antonio

Celebrity Chefs Carla Hall and Chadwick Boyd join USO San Antonio to lead one two-hour cooking class hosted at the Vogel Resiliency Center at Fort Sam Houston. Participants will be divided up into five groups and prepare a biscuit recipe under the guidance of Carla and Chadwick.

When: Friday, Sept. 13, 9:30-11:30 a.m.

Where: Vogel Resiliency Center, 2490 Stanley Road

Price: Free

Brews + BBQ's

Join us for the Brews and BBQ's Festival presented by StreetFare SA Food Truck Park Sept. 13-14 sponsored by Lone Star Beer & Shiner Bock. Treat your taste buds to barbecue from six different food trucks each day plus two food trucks with a variety of cuisine.



When: Friday, Sept. 13, 5 p.m.- Sunday, Sept. 15, 12 a.m.

Where: StreetFare SA, 1916 Austin Highway

Price: Free

STREET TACO FEST 2019

Last year was such a huge success that we had to bring it back again. Look forward to a massive celebration with more of everything, with all of the best street tacos in San Antonio. We have games of cornhole, washer tourneys, growler hoisting contests and much more.

When: Saturday, Sept. 14, 1-6 p.m.

Where: Weathered Souls Brewing Company, 606 Embassy Oaks, Suite 500

Price: $5-$15

Brews and Blooms

This fun and casual event showcases more than 40 local and regional craft breweries made possible through a partnership with San Antonio Cerveceros, a nonprofit craft beer organization. Brews and Blooms also features live music, food trucks, giant lawn games and more. Feel free to bring lawn chairs and blankets and enjoy a beautiful evening at the Botanical Garden.

When: Saturday, Sept. 14, 6 p.m.

Where: 555 Funston Place

Price: $17-$70

