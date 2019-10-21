Go free this week with these 3 no-cost events in San Antonio

Looking for wallet-free ways to spend your time?

From multiple gatherings for a good cause to a seminar on family communication, here are three fun activities to enjoy around town that won't cost you a dime.

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.

Calming the Chaos: Understanding the Personalities in Your Home, presented by San Antonio Marriage Initiative

From the event description:

Do you sometimes wonder why it's so hard to communicate with your children? Do you watch other families, and wonder how they always seem to get along? Join speaker, author and certified life coach, Linda Goldfarb, as she empowers families who want to live an exceptional life together.

When: Tuesday, Oct. 22, 11 a.m.-noon

Where: YMCA at O.P. Schnabel Park, 9606 Bandera Road

Admission: Free

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Cheers for Cherrity Networking Mixer, presented by Habitat for Humanity of San Antonio

From the event description:

It's all treats and no tricks this October at The Cherrity Bar! Help us end our fundraising month with a bang by joining us for an evening of networking and mingling — all food and drink purchases during this mixer will count towards our fundraising goal. Light refreshments provided by Tiff's Treats will be available, and door prizes will be up for grabs.

When: Wednesday, Oct. 23, 6-8 p.m.

Where: The Cherrity Bar, 302 Montana St.

Admission: Free

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

10th-Annual Rotary Pints for Polio at Alamo Beer Company, presented by Northwest Rotary Club of San Antonio

From the event description:

Bring your family and friends to this event to help end polio now. Everyone is welcome. Food, soft drinks and Alamo beer will be available.

When: Thursday, Oct. 24, 6-9 p.m.

Where: Alamo Beer Company, 415 Burnet St.

Admission: Free

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

This story was created automatically using local event data, then reviewed by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.