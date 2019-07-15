Here's what to do in San Antonio this week

Looking for something to do this week? From a luncheon on business opportunities for Texans in San Antonio to a summer block party for women at The Rim, here are a few top options to help you get social around town.

BOTS - Business Opportunites for Texans

From the event description:

Learn about the resources the City of San Antonio has for small businesses.

When: Tuesday, July 16, 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m.

Where: La Fonda, 8633 Crownhill Blvd.

Admission: Free

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Summer Block Party at The Rim

From the event description:

Come party with the coolest chicks in town on the coolest block in town. The General Public, Bowl & Barrel and The Rustic are the best places to hang and eat at The Rim, so it's no wonder we love to have our events there. This event is for you to enjoy a fun night out, meet and mingle with other women in business and have fun!

When: Wednesday, July 17, 5:30-9 p.m.

Where: The General Public, 17619 La Cantera Parkway, Suite 102

Admission: Free

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

#YouMade4ItSA Artist Showcase

From the event description:

Demand N Supply presents. #YouMade4ItSA Artist Showcase, featuring live performance and food vendors.

When: Wednesday, July 17, 6 p.m.-midnight

Where: Retox Bar, 1031 Patricia Drive

Admission: Free

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

