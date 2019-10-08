Here's what to do in San Antonio this week

From a launch party to a dinner seminar, there's plenty to enjoy in San Antonio this week. Read on for a rundown of ideas for how to fill your calendar.

La Taza de Frida Launch Party

From the event description:

Excited to announce a fun collaboration bringing an exclusive coffee blend with a silky and smooth taste. Say Hello to La Taza de Frida!

When: Wednesday, Oct. 9, 4-6 p.m.

Where: Mexican Cultural Institute, 600 Hemisfair Plaza Way

Admission: Free

SAC family night: Dinner and discussion

From the event description:

Join us for a campus tour and dinner with faculty, staff and students to learn more about enrollment, financial aid, scholarships, academic programs and support services.

When: Wednesday, Oct. 9, 5:30-7:30 p.m.

Where: Victory Center, Valor Room 2nd Floor, San Antonio College, 1819 N. Main

Admission: Free

Northwest SA Rotary Club

From the event description:

This is an opportunity to lunch and learn about the community we live in and serve for the benefit of all concerned. Organized in 1956, this organization has been involved in serving the Northwest San Antonio community and other community projects of Rotary, locally and around the world.

When: Thursday, Oct. 10, 12-1 p.m.

Where: Outback Steakhouse, Interstate 10

Admission: Free

Caring for the caregiver

From the event description:

This session will give an overview of tips to keep you healthy in your role in as a caregiver. Please join us for a facilitated workshop hosted by the UT Health San Antonio School of Nursing's "caring for the caregiver" program. Parking and refreshments are provided. Please register as soon as possible, as space is limited. These classes are for caregivers.

When: Thursday, Oct. 10, 2-1:30 p.m.

Where: UT Health Physicians - Medical Arts & Research Center - MARC, 8300 Floyd Curl Drive

Admission: Free

Prevent and reverse heart disease — A dinner seminar

From the event description:

Come hear Dr. Kimberly Finder speak about how to truly reverse and prevent heart disease. If you're tired of just treating the symptoms of heart disease instead of reversing the cause, this seminar is for you. If you have a spouse or significant other, we encourage you to bring them, too, so they can hear this life-changing information!

When: Thursday, Oct. 10, 5:30-7:30 p.m.

Where: The 127 Plan by Kimberly Finder MD, 14855 Blanco Road, Suite 403

Admission: Free

