Live music is hot in San Antonio this week

If you love to take advantage of the live music offerings near you, this week offers several great reasons to leave the house.

From an instrumental EDM show to multiple live performances by different Grammy Award-winners, read on for a local music to-do list to fill your calendar this week.

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.

Black Joe Lewis and The Honeybears, presented by Sam's Burger Joint

From the event description:

Black Joe Lewis and the Honeybears return to Sam's with special guest Donovan Keith, who will be opening the show. Doors open at 8 p.m.

When: Friday, July 12, 9-11:45 p.m.

Where: Sam's Burger Joint, 330 E. Grayson St.

Price: $17 (general admission, advance); $20 (general admission, day of show); more ticket options available

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Scott Stapp at Aztec Theatre

From the event description:

Grammy Award-winning artist Scott Stapp has encompassed all the talent and torment imaginable in scaling to musical success. The founder and lead singer of Creed chronicled his quest for answers, along with his dreams and personal journey to fatherhood, in chart-topping hits such as "My Own Prison," "Higher" and "With Arms Wide Open," which dominated the sonic landscape of the 90s-2000s. His world-renowned, soul-piercing lyrics, backed by thundering rock riffs, garnered not only a Grammy, but countless other accolades of creativity and chart domination, not to mention legions of fans who felt a kindred spirit in his honesty.

When: Wednesday, July 10, 7 p.m.

Where: Aztec Theatre, 104 N. St. Mary's St.

Price: Free

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Michael McDonald at Majestic Theatre

From the event description:

As part of the Majestic's Bud Light Concert Series, St. Louis native, Michael McDonald, is welcomed to the Majestic Theatre. With a career that encompasses five Grammys, numerous chart successes and personal and professional accolades, as well as collaborations with some of the world's most prominent artists, Michael McDonald remains an enduring force in popular music.

When: Wednesday, July 10, 8 p.m.

Where: 224 E. Houston St.

Price: $49.50-$89.50

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

GrooveTronX at Halcyon

From the event description:

Come enjoy music from the coolest Nu Jazz and live instrumental EDM group in Texas, GrooveTronX, during the electronic duo's residency at Halcyon every second and fourth Thursday.

When: Thursday, July 11, 9 p.m.

Where: 1414 S. Alamo St., Suite 101, San Antonio, TX 78210

Price: Free

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

This story was created automatically using local event data, then reviewed by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.

2019 Hoodline