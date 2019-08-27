Music is hot in San Antonio this week

If you love live music, there's no time like the present when it comes to getting out and about in San Antonio. From Hawthorne Heights & Emery to Shinyribs, here are the local shows worth checking out this week.

Hawthorne Heights & Emery

From the event description:

Hawthorne Heights and Emery Celebrate 15 years with the Silence in Black and White and The Weak's End with special guests Oh, Sleeper!

When: Wednesday, Aug. 28, 7:30-10:30 p.m.

Where: Paper Tiger, 2410 N. St. Mary's St.

Price: $23-$25

Shinyribs

From the event description:

Shinyribs return with their soulful Americana music to entertain and party with San Antonio at Sam's. Poor J Brown opens the show.

When: Friday, Aug. 30, 9-11:30 p.m.

Where: Sam's Burger Joint, 330 E. Grayson St.

Price: $15-$90

Sound of Summer Music Fest – Up to 52% Off

From the Sound of Summer Music Fest deal description:

Rappers Trey Songz, Tyga, PnB Rock, and Chief Keef headline a two-day rap music festival.

When: Friday, Aug. 30-Saturday Aug. 31

Where: Nelson W. Wolff Municipal Stadium , 5757 US-90

Price: $39 (52% discount off regular price)

