Music is hot in San Antonio this week

If you love to take advantage of the live music offerings near you, this week offers several great reasons to leave the house.

From a live performance by Popa Chubby to the Northlane and Erra tour, read on for a local music to-do list to fill your calendar this week.

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.

Northlane & Erra

From the event description:

Northlane and Erra co-headline this tour with special guests Currents and Crystal Lake.

When: Wednesday, Sept. 11, 6:30-11 p.m.

Where: Paper Tiger, 2410 N. St. Mary's St.

Price: $18 (Presale); $20 (At Door)

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Aesthetic Perfection

From the event description:

Delivering his signature, multifaceted style, Daniel Graves stitches together industrial, trap and dark pop in an imaginative new step forward for his band AESTHETIC PERFECTION.

When: Thursday, Sept. 12, 8-11:30 p.m.

Where: The Amp Room, 2407 N. St. Mary's St.

Price: $15

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Popa Chubby

From the event description:

Great night of hard rocking blues with Popa Chubby and special guest Jeff Plankenhorn.

When: Friday, Sept. 13, 9-11:30 p.m.

Where: Sam's Burger Joint, 330 E. Grayson St.

Price: $18-$60

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

This story was created automatically using local event data, then reviewed by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.