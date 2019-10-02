Music is hot in San Antonio this week

If you love to take advantage of the live music offerings near you, this week offers several great reasons to leave the house.

From multiple cover band shows to a singer-songwriter concert, read on for a local music to-do list to fill your calendar this week.

Quiet Company as Weezer with Color Candy at Paper Tiger

Come see the group Quiet Company as Weezer, along with a performance by Color Candy.

When: Saturday, Oct. 5, 8-11:30 p.m.

Where: Paper Tiger, 2410 N. St. Mary's St.

Price: $10 (general admission, advance); $15 (general admission, day of show)

Eclipse: A Tribute to Journey with Hell Mary's at Sam's Burger Joint

Enjoy a great night of music as Eclipse plays your favorite Journey songs. Special guest Hell Mary's will be opening the show.

When: Saturday, Oct. 5, 9-11:45 p.m. (doors open at 8 p.m.)

Where: Sam's Burger Joint, 330 E. Grayson St.

Price: $12 (general admission, advance); $15 (general admission, day of show)

Official Wu-Tang After Party with Ghostface, Stone Mecca and DJ Notion at Paper Tiger

Come enjoy the Wu-Tang After Party starring Killah Priest, plus guest appearances by Ghostface, Stone Mecca and DJ Notion.

When: Saturday, Oct. 5, 11:30 p.m.-Sunday, Oct. 6, 2 a.m.

Where: Paper Tiger, 2410 N. St. Mary's St.

Price: $20

Scott Mulvahill and Liz Longley: Mess With Texas Tour at Sam's Burger Joint

Join us for a great evening with Scott Mulvahill and Liz Longley.

When: Sunday, Oct. 6, 7-10 p.m. (doors open at 6 p.m.)

Where: Sam's Burger Joint, 330 E. Grayson St.

Price: $12 (general admission, advance); $15 (general admission, day of show); more ticket options available

