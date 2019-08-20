On a budget? Here are 3 things to do for free in San Antonio this week

Looking for wallet-free ways to spend your time?

From a kickboxing fundraising event to a healthy living session, here are three fun things to do around town that'll cost you nothing at all.

CKO Kickboxing Fundraising Night

Join us for a fun kickboxing event and help support The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society's Light the Night Walk! These efforts will directly help support LLS's mission to cure leukemia, lymphoma, myeloma, and Hodgkin's disease while providing education and support for patients and their families. Have you ever wanted to try kickboxing? This is the event for you!

When: Wednesday, Aug. 21, 6-7 p.m.

Where: CKO Kickboxing San Antonio, 17700 US 281, Suite 500

Admission: Free

Yappy Hour (Pet friendly Happy Hour)

SAYP (San Antonio Young Professionals) is coming together with SAPA (San Antonio Pets Alive) to bring you a special pet-friendly happy hour. There will be drink specials, free bites and opportunities to learn about SAYP/SAPA. Also, 10% of the bar proceeds for the evening will benefit SAPA.

When: Thursday, Aug. 22, 6-8 p.m.

Where: Dorćol Distilling + Brewing Co, 1902 S. Flores St.

Admission: Free

For Family Caregivers: Healthy Living for Your Brain and Body

Join us to learn about research in the areas of diet and nutrition, exercise, cognitive activity and social engagement, and use hands-on tools to help you incorporate these recommendations into a plan for healthy aging.

When: Friday, Aug. 23, 10 a.m.-noon

Where: Morgan's Wonderland Park, 5223 David Edwards Drive

Admission: Free

