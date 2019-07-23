Performing and visual arts are hot in San Antonio this week

If you're a fan of the arts, mark your calendars: there's plenty to do when it comes to artsy events in San Antonio this week, from a networking event to a real estate launch party.

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.

July Creative Mixer

From the event description:

Meet and connect with creative community members for some casual networking and a talk from Lennie Gray Mowris. She is the founder of Lenspeace, an impact strategy and letterpress studio specializing in creating sustainable community and purpose-based communications.

When: Tuesday, July 23, 7-9:30 p.m.

Where: StreetFare SA, 1916 Austin Highway

Price: Free

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Community mural paint day

From the event description:

Grab a paintbrush and make your mark on this historical mural! We have partnered with San Anto Cultural Arts to add a new, vibrant art piece to the community. All ages invited. No mural or painting experience needed.

When: Thursday, July 25, 11 a.m.

Where: 3934 Fredericksburg Road

Price: Free

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

House party at the Camp Street Residences

From the event description:

HOL will partner with Kuper Sotheby's International Realty for a one of a kind, "pop-up" art event at the Camp Street Residences in the Arts District. HOL welcomes members and guests for an evening of world-class art, cocktails, food and music by Los Angeles-based DJ, CRSTO. This event is a unique opportunity to experience the unparalleled luxury and comfort of one of Sotheby's finest properties in San Antonio.

When: Thursday, July 25, 5 p.m.

Where: 114 Camp St., Unit 500

Price: Free

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

This story was created automatically using local event data, then reviewed by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.