San Antonio boasts a hot lineup of family and learning events this week

If the playground, park and movie routine is getting a little tired, why not do something different with the kids this week? From discounted bowling sessions to deals on soccer camps for kids, these events will win approval from everyone in the family.

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.

SAMSAT Lecture Series: Deep Space Exploration from a Personal Perspective

From the event description:

Explore the world of astronomy and astronautics at the SAMSAT September lecture, "Deep Space Exploration from a Personal Perspective," given by Ms. Susan Pope, Director of the Department of Space Instrumentation at Southwest Research Institute

When: Thursday, Sept. 19, 6-8 p.m.

Where: San Antonio Museum of Science and Technology, 102 Mabry Drive

Price: Free

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Up to 50% off soccer camp

From the San Antonio Gladiators FC deal description:

A team of trainers teaches children the skills of ball handling to help them develop as soccer players through entertaining activities.

When: Promotional value expires 120 days after purchase.

Where: San Antonio Gladiators FC, 4553 N. Loop 1604 W

Price: One Month Soccer Camp: Children Between 4 and 6 Years Old, $69 (50% discount off regular price); One Month Soccer Camp: Children Between 7 and 11 Years Old, $69 (50% discount off regular price)

Click here for more details, and to get this deal

Up to 51% off bowling

From the Oak Hills Lanes deal description:

Upscale bowling alley with laser lights and music videos during cosmic bowling.

When: Promotional value expires 90 days after purchase.

Where: Oak Hills Lane, 7330 Callaghan Road

Price: Two Hours of Bowling With Shoes For Up To Five People Valid Sunday-Friday Until 6 p.m., $30 (39% discount off regular price); Two Hours of Bowling With Shoes For Up To Five People on Saturday Valid Until 6 p.m., $35 (42% discount off regular price); Two Hours of Cosmic Bowling With Shoes For Up To Five People After 6 p.m., $39 (50% discount off regular price)

Click here for more details, and to take advantage of this deal

Up to 45% off open-jump visits or party package

From the Pump It Up deal description:

Kids jump inside bounce-houses, zoom down inflatable slides, and race through obstacle courses at an indoor playground. The classic party package includes a 2-hour party with 70 minutes of play time and 50 minutes in the party room.

When: Promotional value expires 120 days after purchase.

Where: Pump It Up, 7723 Guilbeau Road

Price: 3 Open Jump Passes, $14 (41% discount off regular price); 5 Open Jump Passes; $22 (48% discount off regular price); Classic Weekday Party for Up to 15 Kids; $116 (38% discount off regular price)

Click here for more details, and to take advantage of this deal

This story was created automatically using local event data, then reviewed by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.