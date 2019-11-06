San Antonio boasts a hot lineup of family and learning events this week

If the playground, park and movie routine is getting a little tired, why not do something different with the kids this week? From discounted mini golf rounds to half off bowling sessions, these events will win approval from everyone in the family.

62% off Scavenger Hunt Adventure

From the ZeeTours deal description:

Location-based mobile game combines fitness, learning and fun into a variety of unforgettable experiences including scavenger hunts. Although sightseeing on your own and discovering new cities can be fun, the fear of missing out on all the places that you might have overlooked can take away from this enjoyable experience. To prevent this from happening and to add some adventure elements to a tour around the city, ZeeTours created a self-guided scavenger hunt game. Using the app on your smartphone, you can explore a new area, solve puzzles, complete challenges and learn local history, all while competing against other players.

Where: Rivercenter Mall, 849 E. Commerce St.

Price: Scavenger Hunt Adventure for One Team, $19 (62% discount off regular price)

40% off mini golf

From the Monster Mini Golf deal description:

Monster Mini Golf welcomes guests of all ages with 18 holes of spooky, glow-in-the-dark fun. Golf balls ricochet around 18 black-lit indoor holes decorated with eerie, luminous murals, large monsters, animated props, and music. At the one-of-a-kind indoor golf course, guests are treated to just the right amount of spook, thanks to fog machines, colorful lasers, and special effects. As players move from hole to hole, they'll even see a few animatronic monsters, who shake, wiggle, and even talk.

Where: Monster Mini Golf, 2267 N.W. Military Highway

Price: One Round of Mini Golf for Four People: Valid Any Day, $24 (40% discount off regular price)

Up to 70% off music lessons

From the Institute of Musical Arts deal description:

Experienced instructors teach music theory, how to read music, and how to play a chosen instrument (piano, guitar, ukulele, voice).

Where: Institute of Musical Arts, 2227 Lockhill Selma Road, North San Antonio

Price: Four 30-Minute Music Lessons, Registration Fee Included, $45 (70% discount off regular price); Four 60-Minute Music Lessons, Registration Fee Included, $75 (70% discount off regular price)

Up to 51% off bowling

From the Oak Hills Lanes deal description:

Upscale bowling alley with laser lights and music videos during Cosmic Bowling.

Where: Oak Hills Lanes, 7330 Callaghan Road

Price: Two hours of bowling with shoes for up to five people (Valid Sunday-Friday until 6 p.m.), $30 (39% discount off regular price); Two hours of bowling with shoes for up to five people on Saturday (Valid until 6 p.m.).

