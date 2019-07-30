San Antonio boasts a hot lineup of food and drink events this week

When it comes to food and drink, there's plenty to do in San Antonio this week. From a wine class to pub crawl, here's how to add some flavor to your social calendar.

Wine Education Series: Veuve Clicquot

Rosella at the Garden presents a monthly wine education series held at our beautiful location at the San Antonio Botanical Garden. In July we will be featuring bubbles by Veuve Clicquot, thoughtfully paired with delicious small bites.

When: Wednesday, July 31, 6-8 p.m.

Where: 555 Funston Pl.

Price: $75

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

San Antonio Teachers, Let's Meet!

Join us for our San Antonio Teacher Lunch at Blue Star Brewing Company, where you'll meet our co-founders, Scott and Jill, and chat about all things Teach Starter! Over a free, fully catered lunch, you will meet like-minded teachers and create amazing new networks outside of the classroom. Also, you'll enjoy loads of free Teach Starter swag!

When: Thursday, Aug. 1, 1-3 p.m.

Where: Blue Star Brewing Company, 1414. S Alamo #105

Price: Free

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

First Friday Pub Run : 80's vs 90's

A self guided tour of downtown San Antonio bars. Meet up at Moses Roses 7:00 p.m. Start moving to next bar at 7:45 p.m. or whenever you want. Dress up in 80s or 90s gear!

When: Friday, Aug. 2, 7 p.m.-2 a.m.

Where: Moses Roses, 516 E. Houston St.

Price: Free

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

UYE First Friday Lunch Bunch 2nd Anniversary Celebration!

UYE First Friday Lunch Bunch is celebrating their second anniversary of their second event, which is really the day when our group came together and decided this lunch needs to continue as a monthly event with 8 being the magic number at the table for the best conversations. Reservations are required.



When: Friday, Aug. 2, 11 a.m.

Where: Perry's Steakhouse & Grille - La Cantera, 15900 La Cantera Parkway, Suite 22200

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Up to 51% Off Team Scavenger Hunt and Pub Crawl

Brews & Clues is an adult scavenger hunt that's part pub crawl, history tour and trivia game. You'll explore the beautiful city of San Antonio while getting a taste of its rich history and having a good time with your friends or family. Let Brews & Clues be your guide through the most popular destination in the Lone Star State! You and your team will start and finish near the historic Alamo. You'll also explore San Antonio's famous River Walk—home to many restaurants, shops, historic sites and popular watering holes.



Where: Central City, 300 Alamo Plaza

Price: $27 (40% discount off regular price) More ticket options available.

Click here for more details, and to get this deal

