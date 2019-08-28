San Antonio boasts a hot lineup of food and drink events this week

Thirsting for something new?

If you love to eat and drink, this week offers several great chances to explore the world of San Antonio food and beverage. From a Michelada-mixing contest to deals on a pub crawl with scavenger hunt and chocolate-making demonstrations, here's what's happening in the local food scene this week.

San Japan Pub Crawl, presented by Pub Run San Antonio

Join us as we pub crawl to several bars in downtown San Antonio during San Japan Con. This event will include several bars yet to be announced. So, bring out all your cosplay pals for a tour of San Antonio's best bars for some drinks and dancing!

When: Friday, Aug. 30, 7 p.m.-2 a.m.

Where: San Antonio, 300 Plaza

Price: Free

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

San Antonio Michelada Madness at Alamo Beer Co.

The Michelada Madness is a competition between some of the hottest restaurants and bars in San Antonio. They each share a passion for their craft, and represent the trendiest areas of the city. Contenders will mix a batch of their finest specialty Michelada and offer samples to the public.

When: Sunday, Sept. 1, 4-10 p.m.

Where: Alamo Beer Co., 202 Lamar St.

Price: $20

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Up to 51% off teams for Blues and Clues: Adult Scavenger Hunt and Pub Crawl of San Antonio

Explore the Alamo and San Antonio River Walk while connecting with friends on Brews and Clues — this adult scavenger hunt is part pub crawl, history tour and trivia game. You'll explore the beautiful city of San Antonio while getting a taste of its rich history, and having a good time with your friends or family. Let Brews and Clues be your guide through the most popular destination in the Lone Star State!

Where: 300 Alamo Plaza, Central City

Price: $27 for team of one to five players (40% discount off regular price); $33 for team of six to 10 players (45% discount); $37 for team of 11 to 15 players (51% discount)

Click here for more details, and to score this deal

30% off Hands-On Chocolate Event by Schakolad Chocolate Factory

The event includes professional demonstrations, plus the chance to mold a chocolate bar, make, dip and decorate take-home chocolates.

Where: World Trade Center Building, 112 Broadway St.

Price: $24.50 for one guest (30% discount off regular price)

Click here for more details, and to nab this deal

