San Antonio boasts a hot lineup of food and drink events this week

If you love to eat and drink, this week offers a great chance to explore the world of San Antonio food and beverage. From a wine walk to chocolate-making event, here's what to do on the local food scene this week.

Alamo Quarry Market fall wine walk

From the event description:

Wine down with the Alamo Quarry Market and rediscover your favorite stores and brands alike! Participating stores will offer exclusive discounts, restaurants will offer samples of delicious bites to pair with delicious wines and shoppers can enjoy a leisurely stroll across the Alamo Quarry Market.

When: Wednesday, Oct. 2, 5 p.m.

Where: 255 E. Basse Road, Suite 400

Price: Free

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

First Thursday night market

From the event description:

First Thursday Night Market continues at Pearl for the fall. Visitors can continue to shop at their favorite local farmers market vendors and artisans while enjoying music and food from Pearl restaurants. Various music artists will also perform.

When: Thursday, Oct. 3, 4 p.m.

Where: 303 Pearl Parkway, Suite 300

Price: Free

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Discounted team scavenger hunt and pub crawl

From the Brews & Clues deal description:

Brews & Clues is an adult scavenger hunt that's part pub crawl, history tour and trivia game. You'll explore the beautiful city of San Antonio while getting a taste of its rich history and having a good time with your friends or family. Ticket options: Team of 1-5 players ($27), team of 6-10 players ($33) or team of 11-15 players ($37).

Where: 300 Alamo Plaza, Central City

Price: from $27 (40% discount off regular price)

Click here for more details, and to score this deal

Discounted hands-on chocolate event

From the Schakolad Chocolate Factory deal description:

The event includes professional demonstrations as well as the chance to mold a chocolate bar, make, dip and decorate take-home chocolates. The deal is for one hands-on chocolate event for one person.

When: Tuesday, Oct. 1, 5:30 p.m.

Where: 112 Broadway St., East Side

Price: $24.50 (30% discount off regular price)

Click here for more details, and to nab this deal

