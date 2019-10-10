San Antonio boasts a hot lineup of food and drink events this week

Hungry for something new?

If you love to eat and drink, this week offers a great chance to explore the world of San Antonio food and beverage. From a brewery sensory session to a sushi-making class, here's what to do on the local food scene this week.

Real Ale Brewing sensory session

From the event description:

This is a hands on educational course, co-hosted by Real Ale Brewing, covering the common and uncommon flavor attributes created by the brewing process and beer's four main ingredients: water, malt, hops and yeast. Microbiologist Leigh Maberry will discuss beer history, brewing techniques and fermentation to better understand the flavors of beer.

When: Saturday, Oct. 12, 11 a.m.-1 p.m.

Where: The Growler Exchange, 4130 Broadway St.

Price: Free (Cerveceros Members); $20 (General Admission)

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Oktoberfest at Quarry Hofbrau

From the event description:

Quarry Hofbrau & Beer Garden celebrates 10 years of fun with beer, music, food, games! A family event at the Quarry Hofbrau... it's Oktoberfest! Beers in Das Boots or steins, plus pretzels, sausages on a stick and German steak sandwiches.

When: Saturday, Oct. 12, 2- Sunday, Oct. 13, 11:30 p.m.

Where: 7310 Jones Maltsberger Rd, 7310 Jones Maltsberger Road

Price: Free

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Brunch Battle at The Block

From the event description:

Time to fully indulge in the art of brunch! Seven food trucks whipping up a variety of brunch masterpieces to go with your mimosa! It's as simple as purchasing a ticket, enjoying seven samples and voting on your favorite!

When: Sunday, Oct. 13, 11 a.m.-6 p.m.

Where: The Block SA, 14530 Roadrunner Way

Price: $10 (Seven brunch samples); $15 (seven brunch samples and two mimosas (21+only))

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Discounted sushi class

From the Kai deal description:

Students enjoy edamame and green tea while preparing two sushi rolls before eating them. Choose from three options: $34 for a sushi-making class for one (a $99 value), $75 for two people (a $198 value) or $112 for four people (a $396 value). Each 90-minute class and dinner includes: Green tea, edamame appetizer and Japanese ice cream for dessert.

Where: 2535 N.W. Loop 410, Northwest Side

Price: from $34 (64% discount off regular price)

Click here for more details, and to score this deal

