San Antonio boasts a hot lineup of music events this week

If you love to take advantage of the live music offerings near you, this week offers several great reasons to leave the house.

From a hip hop block party to a live performance by Whiz Kalifa, read on for a local music to-do list to fill your calendar this week.

KB in Concert

From the event description:

Three studio releases in and KB is at his creative zenith. For years, the Tampa native has been something of an outlier in hip-hop, firmly placing a thumb print on the game while invoking the power of spiritual conviction. His lyricism is impassioned and astute, and he won't be bent against his will.

When: Friday, Aug. 2, 9-10 p.m.

Where: Westover Hills Church, 9340 Westover Hills Blvd

Price: $25

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Stay Fly: A 2000s Hip Hop Party!

From the event description:

STAY FLY is a party that plays hip hop from the 2000s. From Cam'ron to Missy Elliott to Lil Wayne.

When: Friday, Aug. 2, 9 p.m.- Saturday, Aug. 3, 2 a.m.

Where: Paper Tiger, 2410 N. St. Mary's St.

Price: Free

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Frank Iero and the Future Violents

From the event description:

Frank Iero and the Future Violents with Special Guests Geoff Rickly.

When: Saturday, Aug. 3, 7-11 p.m.

Where: Paper Tiger, 2410 N. St. Mary's St.

Price: $20 (Presale), $22 (At Door)

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Wiz Khalifa: The Decent Exposure Tour

From the event description:

Multi-platinum selling, Grammy and Golden Globe nominated recording artist, Wiz Khalifa, joins the Majestic for The Decent Exposure Tour.

When: Sunday, Aug. 4, 7:30 p.m.

Where: Majestic Theatre, 224 E. Houston St.

Price: $55-$125

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

