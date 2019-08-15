San Antonio boasts a hot lineup of music events this week

If you love to take advantage of the live music offerings near you, this week offers several great reasons to leave the house.

From a rock concert to an intimate cafe-style performance, read on for a local music to-do list to fill your calendar this week.

Stick To Your Guns

From the event description:

Stick To You Guns at Paper Tiger on Friday with Counterparts, Terror, Sanction and Year of the Knife!

When: Friday, Aug. 16, 6:30-11 p.m.

Where: Paper Tiger, 2410 N. St. Mary's St.

Price: $20 (Presale)

Friday night jazz with Billy Ray Sheppard

From the event description:

Sit back and enjoy the smooth and soulful sounds of nationally acclaimed saxophonist Billy Ray Sheppard.

When: Friday, Aug. 16, 7-9 p.m.

Where: 5739 Callaghan Rd, 5739 Callaghan Road

Price: $10

Terri Hendrix with Lloyd Maines

From the event description:

An evening of stories and songs with contemporary folk singer-songwriter Terri Hendrix and Grammy Award-winning country musician Lloyd Maines, plus Adam and Chris Carroll.

When: Saturday, Aug. 17, 8-11 p.m.

Where: Sam's Burger Joint, 330 E. Grayson St.

Price: $12 (General Admission). More ticket options available.

Tilian

From the event description:

Tilian returns to San Antonio with Landon Tewers, Brent Walsh and Rivals Sunday at Paper Tiger!

When: Sunday, Aug. 18, 6:30-11 p.m.

Where: Paper Tiger, 2410 N. St. Mary's St.

Price: $17 (Presale)

Noche Azul de Esperanza: Africa Latina

From the event description:

Join us Saturday for Noche Azul de Esperanza, our ongoing series of intimate cafe style performances with acclaimed singer/songwriter Azul Barrientos. It features a new theme and musical lineup each month curated by Azul. Musicians TBA. Seating is first-come, first-served.

When: Saturday, Aug. 17, 8 p.m.

Where: 922 San Pedro Ave.

Price: $7

